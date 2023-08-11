UoH lab secures Rs 1.5 crore grant for research on Covid-19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Prof. Naresh Babu Sepuri’s laboratory at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at University of Hyderabad (UoH), has secured a sub-award grant of Rs.1.5 crore from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, funded by the GATES Foundation.

The project is part of a global collaborative initiative between Prof. Douglas C Wallace, Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the University of Hyderabad, and the North Western University, South Africa, to understand the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup variation to Covid19 severity.

The grant totaling about $172,000 (Rs.1.5 crore) is for a period of two years and the university received $86,250 (Rs.71 lakh), as a part of the first-year grant.

