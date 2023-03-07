University of Hyderabad advises its students, staff not to feed stray dogs on campus

| University Of Hyderabad Advises Its Students Staff Not To Feed Stray Dogs In Campus

In a circular issued by University of Hyderabad, students and staff members were advised not to feed stray dogs in hostels, messes, corridors, residences etc

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has advised its students and staff members not to feed stray dogs in hostels, messes, corridors, residences etc., on the university campus.

The university administration, in a circular on Monday, said in the recent past, many students/staff have complained about stray dog menace on the campus. Students were complaining that some students/staff were feeding stray dogs, compounding the problem.

In view of the fact that a four year-old boy was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs in Amberpet in the city recently, the issue was of grave concern, it said.

Advising its stakeholders to avoid a pack of dogs, if any, while walking alone or in poorly lit areas on the campus, the university said it was further coordinating with the GHMC in the matter.

“Students/staff are requested to avoid feeding the stray dogs in the hostels/messes, corridors, residences, etc., and help the administration in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders on the campus,” it added.