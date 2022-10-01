UoH is intellectual pearl of Hyderabad: Union Minister

XXII Convocation of the University of Hyderabad held on Saturday. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, congratulated the UoH for emerging as the centre of excellence and being the torch-bearer in making India a knowledge-based economy.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is known as the city of decorative pearls, said Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan and added, “the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is the intellectual pearl”.

Delivering the UoH’s XXII convocation address here on Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan said convocation was a major milestone that changes the track from learning to practice. He congratulated the UoH for emerging as the centre of excellence and being the torch-bearer in making India a knowledge-based economy.

“I am confident that when India will be celebrating 100 years of independence, the UoH will be one of the major epicenters of our knowledge-based society. I also expect our students to give back to society to make their education more meaningful and purposeful,” the union Minister said.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chief Rector of the UoH, encouraged students to make research a part of their lives and focus on their inner strengths as espoused by Swami Vivekananda. UoH Chancellor, Justice L Narasimha Reddy congratulated the university for reaching great heights with every successive year.

In his annual report, UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao said, “the university has uploaded a total of 36,270 records of the degrees awarded from 1977 to 2022 to the digilocker system, which by itself is a record.”

During the convocation ceremony that was conducted after a period of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UoH conferred degrees to 4,800 students enrolled in various programmes and graduated in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Those graduated include 573 PhD scholars and a total 484 awards and medals were presented to meritorious students.