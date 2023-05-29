Update your demographic details in Aadhaar for free

Only demographic details such as name, DOB, gender and address can be updated in the Aadhaar for free till June 14.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:33 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: In order to encourage people to update their documents, particularly those who haven’t updated their details in the last 10 years, recently the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that people can update their Aadhaar documents online for free till June 14. Only demographic details such as name, DOB, gender and address can be updated.

The free facility is available only for updating Aadhaar online and those who visit Aadhaar centres must have to pay a fee of Rs 50.

Here is how people can make use of the available time till June 14.

Go to UIDAI official website

Select your preferred language

Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ tab

Select ‘Update your Aadhaar’

Now, click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ button

Enter your Aadhaar number and Capctha

Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button to receive the password on your mobile number

Enter OTP and click on ‘Login’ button

Select the details that need to be changed and fill in the correct details

After making the necessary changes, click on the ‘Submit’ button

Now, upload the scanned documents and click on ‘Submit Update Request’ button

An Update Request Number (URN) will be generated and the same will be sent to your mobile number

…