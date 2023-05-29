Update your demographic details in Aadhaar for free
Only demographic details such as name, DOB, gender and address can be updated in the Aadhaar for free till June 14.
Updated On - 02:33 PM, Mon - 29 May 23
Hyderabad: In order to encourage people to update their documents, particularly those who haven’t updated their details in the last 10 years, recently the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that people can update their Aadhaar documents online for free till June 14. Only demographic details such as name, DOB, gender and address can be updated.
The free facility is available only for updating Aadhaar online and those who visit Aadhaar centres must have to pay a fee of Rs 50.
Here is how people can make use of the available time till June 14.
- Go to UIDAI official website
- Select your preferred language
- Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ tab
- Select ‘Update your Aadhaar’
- Now, click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ button
- Enter your Aadhaar number and Capctha
- Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button to receive the password on your mobile number
- Enter OTP and click on ‘Login’ button
- Select the details that need to be changed and fill in the correct details
- After making the necessary changes, click on the ‘Submit’ button
- Now, upload the scanned documents and click on ‘Submit Update Request’ button
- An Update Request Number (URN) will be generated and the same will be sent to your mobile number
