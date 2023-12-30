| Uppal Stadium Will Be Made One Of The Best Grounds Hca President Jagan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jaganmohan Rao said that the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal will be upgraded and will be made as one of the best grounds, on Saturday.

The HCA president said that various cricket grounds will be studied before upgrading the Uppal stadium. He also visited the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Saturday and met with the president of Cricket Association of Bengal Snehashish Ganguly. In the meeting, he enquired about the steps taken for the development of the stadium.

He also met with the ground staff and enquired about how the wet pitch and outfields are dried quickly during rains, and the equipment used to make the ground ready for the match.