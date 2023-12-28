Hyderabad’s Lahiri in lead with hat-trick of wins at Telangana State Sailing Championships

Lahiri is closely followed by her sister Deekshita who finished a close second followed by top seed Bunny Bongur of Vikarabad, who topped the boys char
Hyderabad: Lahiri Komaravelly of Udbhav School Rasoolpura, representing Hyderabad district, won all three races in the sub-juniors category in the ongoing Telangana State Sailing Championships at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Thursday.
Lahiri is closely followed by her sister Deekshita who finished a close second followed by top seed Bunny Bongur of Vikarabad, who topped the boys chart. Vinodh Dundoo and Sathwik Dhoki finished in second and third in the boys category.
Results: Points Tally: Boys: 1. Bunny Bongur (12), 2. Vinodh Dundoo (14), 3. Sathwik Dhoki (24); Girls: 1. Lahiri Komaravelly (3), 2. Deekshita Komaravelly (10), 3. Bindu Rathlavath (27).