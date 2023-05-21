UPSC CSE Result 2022 is expected to release this week

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:01 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2022 results are expected to be released this week. The media reports say that UPSC CSE results 2022 may be declared between May 22 to May 25, 2023. The candidates who gave the examination can check their UPSC CSE Result 2022 on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsonline.nic.in

The UPSC held the phase 3 personality test for 582 candidates between April 24 to May 18.

How to download UPSC CSE Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPSC CSE Result 2022

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Results will be displayed