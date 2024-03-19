UPSC postpones civil services prelims to June 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: The union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday postponed the Civil Services Preliminary Examination – 2024 from May 26 to June 16.

The Commission took this decision in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024, which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from May 26 to June 16,” the UPSC said in a statement.

The UPSC had recently issued a notification to fill up 1,056 vacancies under the Civil Services.