Urban forest park to provide relief to people of Rajanna-Sircilla

The people of Sircilla will soon have a place to relax, rewind and get closer to nature, with work on the Yellareddypet Urban Forest Park progressing fast.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 10:31 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

The urban forest park is being developed in 50 hectares in Pothireddypalli forest of Yellareddypet mandal by spending Rs.2.5 core. Though the Pothireddypalli forest is spread over 500 hectares, the park is being developed only in one portion of it.

Taken up following the initiative of local MLA and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, both the Sircilla municipality and Forest department are developing the park near Haridasnagar besides the Sircilla-Kamareddy main road, about 10 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Besides an attractive entrance, a six kilometre walking track, gazebo, lotus pond, yoga centre, open gym, cycling track, trekking area, waterfalls, boating point, benches, drinking water facility, toilets and nursery are being developed.

A children’s playing area is also being developed in 10 acres wherein swings, slides and other facilities would come up. Developed at the bottom of the hillock, the gazebo, lotus pond and yoga centres will be special attractions in the park, officials said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao said they were developing the park without distributing the natural structure of the forest. Besides different recreational facilities, a ‘pink vanam’, ‘rasi vanam’, ‘karthika vanam’ and ‘nakshatra vanam’ would also be developed. Precautions were also being taken to ensure wild animals did not stray into the park.

Besides arranging sign boards, all entry points into the park from the forest would also be closed, he said, adding that all the works on the park would be completed in another one month.