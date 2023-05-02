| Us Student Visa Slots In India To Open In Mid May

The US Consul General has announced that the United States will start processing student visas in India in mid-May.

04:06 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Here is the breaking news for the students who are looking for US student visa slots opening. The US Consul General has announced that the United States will start processing student visas in India in mid-May.

The US Consulate General Hyderabad tweeted, “Attention students! In mid-May, the U.S. Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa-related announcements!”

The US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, said that there would be a rise in student interview appointments this year.

Earlier, the US announced a plan to hike student visa interviews by 30% this summer.

Last year, US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey stated that over 1.25 lakh Indian students were sent to the US on student visas.

