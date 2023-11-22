UST opens new office at Int’l Tech Park Hyderabad

The company plans to double headcount to 4,000 employees in Hyderabad in the next two to three years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has inaugurated its new office at International Tech Park Hyderabad.

The modern 1,18,000-square-foot facility, with the provision of more expansion in the future, will accommodate over 2,000 UST employees in Hyderabad and act as a center for innovative research and development in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and IoT.

The inauguration of new facility was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary,and Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.