Vacancies in varsities to be filled soon: Harish

By | State Bureau | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday made it clear that vacancies in all the universities in the State will be filled soon. He attributed the delay in taking up the recruitments to pending cases in courts. He asked the unemployed youth not to worry as the government was ready to fill the vacancies. He also pointed out that the State government had filled 1.34 lakh vacant posts in various departments so far.

In his reply to the discussion on the budget in the Assembly here, the Minister said notification has been issued to fill the vacancies in Osmania University and other universities.

However, the recruitment was halted after exams and interviews were conducted following the stay orders issued by the court. “Due to the stay orders, the recruitments were also stopped in all the States and the Centre is planning to bring a Constitutional amendment to fill the vacant posts at the earliest. We will fill all the vacancies as soon as the Centre carries out the amendment,” he assured.

