Vaccination for private hospitals’ staff begins in Hyderabad

At Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Dr Pavan Kumar Reddy, Head of the Department of Critical Care, received the first dose of vaccination

Hyderabad: Private hospitals in the city on Monday began the Covid-19 vaccination drive for their staff.

At Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Dr Pavan Kumar Reddy, Head of the Department of Critical Care, received the first dose of vaccination. The health institution plans on vaccinating 300 of its staff members, according to a press release.

AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli also joined the largest vaccination drive in the world. On Monday alone, 200 doctors and staff got themselves vaccinated.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, who led the drive and was the first one to take the shot, said: “I heartily congratulate and thank the entire Scientific Community, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Vaccine manufacturers, State Health Officials and thousands of nursing and paramedical staff across India to make this audacious vaccination drive possible.”

The drive at AIG Hospitals was inaugurated by Dr Swaraja Lakshmi, DMHO, Ranga Reddy district. It is among the largest drives in the State as the hospital endeavors to cover over 2600 doctors and staff over the next few days, according to a press release.

