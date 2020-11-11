Vagrant found dead in water sump in Hyderabad

On Wednesday morning, the body of Satish (27) was found in a water sump at a tailor shop at Chatrinaka road

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man drowned in a water sump at a commercial complex at Chatrinaka on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Satish (27), a resident of Sikh Chowni in Uppuguda, used to eke out livelihood by begging on the road and often slept on the roadside.

On Wednesday morning, his body was found in a water sump at a tailor shop at Chatrinaka road. On receipt of information, the police reached the spot and after basic enquiry shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC is registered and investigation taken up. The police are trying to ascertain why and how the victim reached the place.

