Valmiki Jayanti celebrated in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vittal Rao said the State government was working for the welfare of all castes in the State and providing opportunities in various fields. Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vittal Rao said the State government was working for the welfare of all castes in the State and providing opportunities in various fields.

Nizamabad: Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vittal Rao said the State government was working for the welfare of all castes in the State and providing opportunities in various fields.

Speaking at a function organized to celebrate Maharshi Valmiki’s birth anniversary at the integrated district office complex here on Sunday, Vittal Rao said the State government was taking measures to address the issues of all sections of the society. He said the principles of Maharshi Valmiki were the guiding force for the society.

Also Read Telangana CM KCR pays tributes to Maharshi Valmiki

Additional collector B Chandrasekhar stated that Ramayana, written by Valmiki, was guiding people on the right path. He assured the people belonging to the Valmiki community that their issues would be taken up by the government and resolved at the earliest.

Backward Classes Development Officer Narsaiah, Valmiki Sangam District President Naresh and others were present.