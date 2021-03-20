Vani Devi vows to live up to aspirations of Telangana people

Thanks voters for giving her an opportunity to serve the people of the State

Hyderabad: Surabhi Vani Devi, the newly elected MLC from Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduate Constituency, thanked TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the voters for giving her an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana State.

She also thanked the entire TRS cadre including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other party leaders as well as activists who strove hard for her victory.

“As per directions of the Chief Minister, all the party activists and leaders worked for my victory in the MLC elections. They treated me like their family member despite not knowing me personally. It is a memorable day for me and I am unable to express my thankfulness to them in words,” she said. She vowed to live up to the expectations of the Chief Minister and aspirations of people of Telangana State.

Further, Vani Devi said Telangana State was achieved with the slogan of water, funds and jobs. She stated that Chandrashekhar Rao understands the importance of agriculture and had developed irrigation projects. Similarly, the government created a conducive atmosphere to attract investments which in turn generated employment, she added.

“I believe the graduates have given a thumbs up to the TRS government and its governance. However, there is a long way to go. It has been proved that false and negative propaganda will not last for long. People are wise enough to differentiate between false propaganda and reality,” she said.

KCR congratulates Vani Devi

Surabhi Vani Devi, the newly elected MLC from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate Constituency, called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday after her election. She thanked the Chief Minister for nominating her as the TRS MLC candidate and helping her to win the election.

On this occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Surabhi Vani Devi and thanked all the voters in the Graduate Constituency for electing her. He also thanked the TRS activists and leaders, who worked for the victory of Vani Devi in the field.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Ministers T Harish Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eeshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, V Srinivas Goud and Ch Malla Reddy, along with MPs J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav, MLCs K Kavitha, Seri Subhash Reddy, Shabhipur Raju, Naveen Rao, MLAs Marri Janardhan Reddy, KP Vivekananda, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Abraham, Methuku Anand, Rajender Reddy, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, former MP Manda Jagannadham and others, were also present.

