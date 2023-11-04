Varavara Rao undergoes cataract surgery in Hyderabad

Surgeon and Superintendent, Dr V Rajalingam said Varavara Rao's surgery was phaco with multifocal foldable IOL and it was successful

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Poet-activist Varavara Rao underwent cataract surgery at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here on Saturday.

Surgeon and Superintendent, Dr. V Rajalingam said the surgery was phaco with multifocal foldable IOL and it was successful. Rao cooperated well for suture less topical Anaesthesia and was prescribed medications.

Earlier, Rao, who got bail on medical grounds, had visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for eye examination on October 4.

Also Read Bombay HC grants 6-month medical bail to Varavara Rao