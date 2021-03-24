Vasavi Group unveils three residential projects in Hyderabad

Vasavi Group CMD Vijay Kumar Yerram said the group has been operating for 26 years now and adopting the best technological and sustainable practices, also maintaining quality standards.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Vasavi Group unveiled three mega residential projects- Vasavi Urban, Vasavi Metropolis and Vasavi Greenleaf- on Wednesday. These projects are coming up at Bachupally, Uppal and Shamirpet respectively.

Vasavi Group Chairman and MD Vijay Kumar Yerram said the group has been operating for 26 years now and adopting the best technological and sustainable practices along with maintaining quality standards and on time delivery. Together with its joint venture partners and associates, it has developed numerous residential and commercial projects past a decade.

Abhishek Chanda, Director of Vasavi Group, said the new projects are spread across three corridors of the city and will cater to various segments. Vasavi Urban will come in 17 acre and have 3,714 2BHK units along with three club houses and 70 per cent of the project will be open spaces.

Vasavi Metropolis will come up in 2.74 acre with 270 luxury 2BHK and 3BHK flats at Uppal. Vasavi Greenleaf is being developed in 64 acre near Leonia Resorts and will have 167 units of 250 sqyds.

Chanda Sowmya, Director, Vasavi Group, said: “We are delighted to launch three of our prestigious projects on one platform for the first time.” NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and Anil Kumar, Additional DG, and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .