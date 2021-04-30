Vemulawada temple staffer suspended for siphoning off money

It may be recalled that while working as in-charge of laddu prasadam sales, Venkatesh allegedly misused Rs 40 lakh by fabricating sales figures of two lakh laddus

By | Published: 9:27 pm 9:33 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple authorities on Friday suspended a record assistant, Venkatesh, on charges of misusing Rs 40 lakh of temple funds for his personal needs.

It may be recalled that while working as in-charge of laddu prasadam sales, Venkatesh allegedly misused Rs 40 lakh by fabricating sales figures of two lakh laddus. Moreover, he misguided the authorities by submitting wrong statistics.

The issue came to light when officials of the prasadam manufacturing unit crosschecked the data recently. Besides shifting Venkatesh from the sales wing on Wednesday, the authorities had ordered for an enquiry.

Based on the report, they on Friday issued orders suspending Venkatesh. Showcause notices were also issued to two temple superintendents, Mahesh and Rajashekhar, for clearing tickets booking closing records without cross checking the statistics.

