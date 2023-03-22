| Venkatesh Is Eager To Work On His Next Project Saindhav

Venkatesh is eager to work on his next project, ‘Saindhav’

Well-known Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play a significant role in the film, which will mark his Telugu debut and will feature him in a full-length part.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: The film’s production team officially informed the media on Wednesday that actor Venkatesh, who was recently seen in ‘Rana Naidu’, is all set to begin work on the new project ‘Saindhav’. Hero Venkatesh will collaborate with filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu, of the ‘Hit’ franchise fame, for his 75th film, titled ‘Saindhav’, and the project has just been formally confirmed.

Seeing the two talented performers share screen time will be a visual treat for sure. The film’s creators announced that the regular shooting for the film will commence after Ugadi.

With each release, the ‘Venky Mama’ actor grows significantly. In the poster, Venkatesh sports an intense avatar and has a gun in his hand. Venkatesh Boyanapalli, under the auspices of Niharika Productions, would create the multilingual movie.