| Veteran Actor Dharmendra Shares His New Look From Upcoming Film

Veteran actor Dharmendra shares his new look from upcoming film

Dharmendra took to Instagram to drop a few pictures wearing a moustache and hat

By ANI Published Date - 11:47 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared his new look from the upcoming film on social media.

Dharmendra took to Instagram to drop a few pictures wearing a moustache and hat.

He captioned the post, “Friends, trying this getup for one of my new film.” Dharmendra wore a check shirt with brown pants. He chose a moustache and a hat for his new look.

In the first picture, he was pointing towards the camera.

He can be seen thinking about something in the second, third and fifth pictures.

In the fourth picture, Dharmendra smiled for the camera.

Soon after the “Sholay” actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

His son and actor Bobby Deol commented, “All the best Papa looking great.” “Wow super look my God dharmendra ji,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Looking so handsome uncle.” Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

The movie received a positive response from the audience and the entire team organised a success party for celebrating this joyful moment. He will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming untitled romantic film.