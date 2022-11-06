Vigilance Awareness Week: Bank of Baroda conducts walkathon in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, the staff of Bank of Baroda of Hyderabad Zone, consisting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, took an integrity pledge for organization and for citizens at their respective branches.

The BoB, Zonal Office-Hyderabad also organized various activities at all the branches like Gram Sabhas, meeting people at rural and semi urban branches, essay writings and quizzes in the schools.

As part of outreach activities, the bank conducted a walkathon in which General Manager and Zonal Head Man Mohan Gupta addressed the staff on the theme ‘Corruption free India for a developed Nation’.

Ch Raja Sekar, Deputy Zonal Head, Zonal Office, Hyderabad, K Vinod Babu, Deputy General Manager, ZIAD Hyderabad, Govind Prasad Varma, MVS Sudhakar, Network Team Deputy General Managers and other staff members of zonal office, Hyderabad, also participated in the event.