Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad thrash Chandigarh, fails to qualify for knockout stages

Hyderabad recorded a thumping 110-run victory over Chandigarh in their final league match.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded a thumping 110-run victory over Chandigarh in their final league match but they failed to advance to the knockout stages as they finished third with 20 points in the group to crash out of the Vijay Hazare Tournament.

They are on par with Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh with 20 points each but a low run-rate pushed them to the third place. While top two teams directly made it to the quarterfinals, Hyderabad’s run rate was inferior to Jharkhand who made through as the next best placed team.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Hyderabad posted 306/5 runs in 50 overs with the help of half-centuries from openers Tanmay Agarwal (52), K Rohit Rayudu (68), Bhavesh Seth (71) and Rahul Buddi (57 not out). Later, they skittled out Chandigarh to 196 in 46.3 overs with the help of G Anikethreddy (3/21) and M Shashank (3/34) bowling efforts.

Hyderabad got off to a solid start as both openers added 106 runs with half-centuries. Though their innings were at slow pace, it laid platform for a strong foundation. After the dismissal captain Tanmay in the 24th over, Hyderabad also lost N Thakur Tilak Varma cheaply in the next over. But Rohit Rayudu and Bhavesh added 70 runs for the third wicket in 66 deliveries. Rahul joined Bhavesh and both took the bowling attack to the cleaners. Bhavesh scored his 71 in 60 balls while Rahul took 40 deliveries for his unbeaten 57. Mickil Jaiswal also scored a 23-ball 32 to take team’s score past 300.

In reply, barring Gurinder Singh, who scored a 81-ball 59, and Akshit Rana (41-ball 44), others came a cropper to hand Hyderabad an easy victory. Tanay Thyagarajan scalped two wickets while Tilak Varma and T Ravi Teja took a wicket each.