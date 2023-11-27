| Vijay Hazare Trophy Rohits Ton Goes In Vain As Chhattisgarh Beat Hyderabad By 6 Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit’s ton goes in vain as Chhattisgarh beat Hyderabad by 6-wickets

Batting first, Hyderabad rode on Rohit’s 130-ball knock to post 271/9 in 50 overs. However, Chhattisgarh reached home in 48.1 overs with six wickets in hand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Rohit Rayudu

Hyderabad: Opener Rohit Rayudu slammed a century (102) but his efforts went in vain as Hyderabad suffered a six-wicket loss against Chhattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday.

Batting first, Hyderabad rode on Rohit’s 130-ball knock to post 271/9 in 50 overs. However, Chhattisgarh reached home in 48.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, openers Tanmay Agarwal (49) and Rohit added 78 runs for the first wicket in 17 overs. But Hyderabad were reduced to 112/3 in the 25th over losing Tanmay, Rahul Singh (17) and Chandan Sahani (0) cheaply. But Rohit revived the innings with a 90-run stand with Rahul Buddhi (41) before the latter departed.

There were not many contributions from other batters. After reaching his century, Rohit departed in the 44th over leaving a much task to lower order batters to boost the team’s total. For Chhattisgarh, Shashank Singh and Jivesh Butte scalped three wickets each.

Later, Chhattisgarh opener Rishabh Tiwari slammed a 38-ball 65 (10×4, 1×6) as they raced to 91 in 11 overs. Despite losing Tiwari after the half-century, Sanjeet Desai (47) and Harpreet Singh (38) chipped in with crucial contributions.

Hyderabad bowlers further failed to make inroads after their dismissals as Ashutosh Singh (45 not out) and Eknath Kerkar (43 not out) took Chhattisgarh home with an unbroken partnership of 82 for the fifth wicket. For Hyderabad, Kartikeya Kak scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 271/9 in 50 overs (Rohit Rayudu 102, Tanmay Agarwal 49; Jivesh Butte 3/41, Shashank Singh 3/69) lost to Chhattisgarh 273/4 in 48.1 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 65, Sanjeet Desai 47; Kartikeya Kak 2/35).