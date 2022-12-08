Vijay, Kannan record twin victories at GVK National Tennis Championship

Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Vijay Anand and Sethu Kannan recorded twin victories in the 35 years singles and doubles semifinals at the 26th GVK National Tennis Championship organised by the All India Senior Tennis Association held at the LB Stadium on Thursday.

Vijay Anand defeated G Bala Krishna 6-4, 6-4 while Sethu Kannan downed Madhusudhan 6-3, 6-1 in the singles to set-up the title clash. Later, Vijay Anand and Sethu Kannan paired-up and thrashed Govardhan and Vijay Verma 6-1, 6-2 to make it to the doubles summit clash.

Meanwhile, S Settu and N Sudhakar Reddy bagged top honours in the 65 years and 70 years categories respectively.

Results: Singles: 35 years (Semis): Vijay Anand bt G Bala Krishna 6-4, 6-4, Sethu Kannan bt Madhusudhan 6-3, 6-1; 45 years: Waheed bt K V N Murthy 6-1, 6-0, Armugam bt G Ramesh 6-1, 6-1; 55 years: Srinivas Reddy bt R S Rawat 7-6, 7-5, 6-7, 7-2, 10-8, R N Ramesh bt Bipin Balakrishna 6-0, 6-1; 65 years: Final: S Settu bt V Dhananjayulu 6-3, 6-1; 70 years: Final: N Sudhakar Reddy bt Radha Krishna Murthy 6-2, 3-6, 10-1; Doubles (Semifinals): 35 years: Sethu Kannan/Vijay Anand bt Govardhan/Vijay Verma 6-1, 6-2, G Raja/Dilip bt Afroze/Sriram 6-3, 6-4; 45 years: Waheed/Manikandan bt P Sudheer Reddy/Ramesh 6-1, 6-1; K V N Murthy/Murgan bt Bose Kiran/Kumar Raju 6-3, 6-1; 55 years: Srinivas Reddy/R N Ramesh bt G Kannan/Meganathan 6-1, 6-4, Paul Manoher/Anand Swaroop bt S Manmadha Rao/Keshava Prasad 6-1, 6-4; 65 years: Setu/Sanyasi Raju bt Gajapathy/Parthasarathy 6-0, 7-6, 7-5; 70 years: Rambabu/Sudhakar Reddy bt D S N Raju/K Radha Krishna 7-6, 7-3, 6-1.