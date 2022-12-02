Vijay Merchant Trophy: Delhi in commanding position on Day 2

Laxman returned with 6/41 bowling figures to dismiss Hyderabad to 179 in 70.4 overs as Delhi took control on the second day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Laxman returned with 6/41 bowling figures to dismiss Hyderabad to 179 in 70.4 overs as Delhi took control on the second day of the Group D Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Gujarat on Friday.

Replying to Delhi’s first innings total of 286, Hyderabad failed to come good with the bat. Only Aaron George could offer some resistance with a 85-run knock. Delhi ended the day at 186/3 in 42 overs extending their lead to 293 runs. Arnav S Bugga (83), Sarthak Ray (61) scored half-centuries.

Brief Scores: Delhi 286 & 186/3 in 42 overs (Sarthak ray 61, Arnav S Bugga 83, B Aswinan Ram 2/22) vs Hyderabad 179 in 70.4 overs (Aaron George 85; Laxman 6/41, K Kaushik 2/ 36).

In Hyderabad: Punjab 320 & 59/2 in 21 overs vs Andhra 180 in 68.3 overs (K Haneesh Veera Reddy 77; Anmoljeet 7/53); Pondicherry 164 in 93.3 overs (Abhishek 4/42) vs Rajasthan 334 in 82 overs (Yartharth Bhiraniya 86, Aadi Patni 68, Parve 56, Abhishek 59no; Srujan Sinhasan 3/58, Chris Benlin 3/48); Baroda 632/4 (Declare) in 91 overs bt Nagaland 31 in 18.2 overs (Amahida 3/18, Keval D Patel 2/0, Keshav M Warke 3/4) & follow-on 79 in 26.2 overs (Keval D Patel 4/25, Devesh Pandey 2/11, Eklavya Makwana 4/11).