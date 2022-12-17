Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hyderabad suffer innings defeat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad suffered a demoralising innings and 220-run loss at the hands of Gujarat on the second day of the BCCI Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy at the DSE Academy, Gujarat on Saturday.

After dismissing Hyderabad for 102 in the first innings, Gujarat declared after posting 437/4 in the first innings.

Maulyarajsinh Chavda slammed an unbeaten 200 while Radra N Patel hit 123 no. Later, Hyderabad were bowled out for 115 runs in their second innings in 51.2 overs to suffer a big loss.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 102 & 115 in 51.2 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 50; Patel Henil 2/16, Khilan A Patel 3/29, Rudra N Patel 2/19) lost to Gujarat 437/4 decl in 74 overs (Maulyarajsinh Chavda 200 no, Rudra N Patel 123 no; N Sudheev 2/124).