Vijay Merchant Trophy: Simaal puts Hyderabad in command on Day 2

Mohd Simaal scalped five for 18 while Wafi Kachchh accounted for three wickets to put Hyderabad in command against Meghalaya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Mohd Simaal

Hyderabad: Mohd Simaal scalped five for 18 while Wafi Kachchh accounted for three wickets to put Hyderabad in command against Meghalaya on the second day of the BCCI Junior Men’s Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Vadodara, on Thursday.

After posting 300 in their innings, Hyderabad dismissed Meghalaya to 83 in 38.1 overs and enforced follow-on. Meghalaya lost another six wickets in their second innings for 139 runs, trailing by another 78 runs.



Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 300 vs Meghalaya CA 83 in 38.1 overs (Mohd Simaal 5/18, Wafi Kachchhi 3/8) & 139/6 in 64 overs (RA Rathor 54; Wafi Kachchhi 2/44);

In Hyderabad: Nagaland 83 in 61.1 overs (PD Rachit 7/5) & 81 in 31 overs (ANV Lohit 3/22, P D Rachit 5/24) lost to Andhra 321/3 in 53.1 overs (K Haneesh Veera Reddy 77, Lohith Lakshmi Narayana 100, Paramveer Singh Baryar 100no; Oloka 2/94).