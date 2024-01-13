Vikarabad district officials shift Government Medical College to Billadakhla

Published Date - 13 January 2024

This decision was taken considering the fact that many trees were to be cut for construction of the medical college in Ananthagiri.

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad district administration has decided to shift the location of the proposed Government Medical College building from Ananathagiri to Billadakhla in the district.

This decision was taken considering the fact that many trees were to be cut for construction of the medical college in Ananthagiri. While it was proposed to cut 5,000 trees, the forest department had permitted cutting of only 412 trees for construction of the building. In addition, the Tourism department has drawn up plans to create eco-tourism in Ananthagiri hills at an estimated cost of Rs.118 crores.

Considering all the issues and the proposed eco-tourism project, the district administration identified a place near Sree Anantha Padmanabha College for the medical college. According to district administration officials, about 200 acres of the government land is available and around 30 acres could be used for the medical college building.

“The decision to shift the government medical college has been taken considering the environmental significance of the Ananthagiri hills and the need to cut several trees for construction of the college building,” said officials. Once estimates for the building are prepared, tenders will be floated and works completed in two years.

Following the district administration appeal, the State government is learnt to have accepted the proposal for shifting of the medical college, which already commenced classes for the academic year 2023-24 from the TB Sanatorium building in the district.

Meanwhile, the construction of the hospital-attached to the medical college is in advanced stages of completion.