Serial killer who killed seven women in pretext of job held in Tandur

The Tandur police in Vikarabad district apprehended a suspected serial killer on Friday, accused of kidnapping and murdering at least seven women under the guise of offering employment opportunities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Kisthappa from Peddamul town in the district was taken into custody while investigating the kidnap and murder of a woman which was reported a few days ago and he confessed the killing of other women.

According to police, a woman, the seventh victim of Kisthappa, went missing on November 29. Her family lodged a complaint and the police, based on the CCTV footage, detained Kisthappa with whom the woman was last seen talking.

When questioned, Kisthappa said he only spoke to the victim but had no idea of what happened after that. The police however grew suspicious over his behavior and due to his inconsistent answers. After a thorough investigation, the suspect confessed to the murders.

Investigation revealed that Kisthappa took the last victim to a forest area and strangulated her by using a saree. “The suspect admitted he took away cash and silver anklets from the woman and escaped,” a senior police official said.

The modus operandi of Kisthappa was simple. He lured the victims, especially women working in labour addas, by promising jobs. “He killed them in a secluded area and took away their gold chains, anklets or cash. He then dumped their bodies in deserted areas,” the official added.