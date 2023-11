Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy clinch titles at Telangana State Inter-District Basketball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy teams clinched boys and girls titles respectively in the 5th Telangana State Sub-Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship held at Delhi Public School, Bowrampet, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the boys final, Vikarabad downed Ranga Reddy 43-26 to win the title while Ranga Reddy girls defeated Vikarabad 37-14 in the girls final.

Hyderabad won third place in boys division defeating Medchal & Malkajgiri 64-36. In girls category, Jagtial registered a 32-26 victory over Hyderabad to take third place.

Finals: Boys: Vikarabad 43 bt Ranga Reddy 26, Girls: Ranga Reddy 37 bt Vikarabad 14; 3rd/4th Place: Boys: Hyderabad 64 bt Medchal & Malkajgiri 36, Girls: Jagtial 32 bt Hyderabad 26; Semifinals: Boys: Vikarabad 44 bt Hyderabad 39, Ranga Reddy 39 bt Medchal & Malkajgiri 34; Girls: Vikarabad 29 bt Hyderabad 7, Ranga Reddy 47 bt Jagtial 5.