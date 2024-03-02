Vinod Kumar asks Govt to implement six guarantees

Participating in the BRS Choppadandi constituency meeting at Venkatraopall of Boinpalli mandal, he demanded the State government to implement all the six guarantees within 100 days.

2 March 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said on Saturday that the Congress party, which came to power by assuring impossible promises, should implement all its six guarantees and give the promised Rs.500 per quintal bonus to farmers for the Yasangi crop.

Otherwise, the BRS would wage an agitation to mount pressure on the government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to recruit 2 lakh government jobs by December this year, he said.

One week before Assembly polls, the previous BRS government had kept Rs 7,700 crore ready to distribute to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Unfortunately, the present government could not deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount in the bank accounts of farmers, he alleged.

Vinod Kumar also found fault with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for failing sanction even Rs.five for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency during his five year tenure as parliament member.

With a fear of defeat in the next parliament elections, Sanjay Kumar was indulging in conspiracy politics, he said and expressed confidence of hoisting the BRS flag in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment in the next parliament polls.