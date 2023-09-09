| Volkswagen India Announces Inauguration Of Five New Touchpoints In Telangana Andhra Pradesh

The new touchpoints are located in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Kurnool, and Anantapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: Volkswagen India announced the inauguration of five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the company’s commitment to providing premium German-engineered and safe products along with convenient service offerings to its customers.

The new touchpoints are located in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Kurnool, and Anantapur. With these, the total network strength in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are 24 sales and 13 service outlets, a press release said.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said “We believe the inauguration of these touchpoints will bring us closer to our customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh”.

PPS Motors Private Limited Managing Director Rajiv Sanghvi said, “Today we are inaugurating five showrooms across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With this our network is spread across 23 sales and 11 service touchpoints in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Assam”.

