Vote for Cheruku Srinivas Reddy: Bhatti Vikramarka

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called upon the voters of the Dubbak Assembly segment to elect Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy who has the guts to question the State government in the Assembly. Addressing a series of campaign meetings in Reddypalli of Chegunta mandal on Saturday, he said that the TRS government has done nothing for Dubbaka in the past six years.

“The development visible now was done by Cheruku Mutyam Reddy when he was Dubbaka MLA. After that the TRS government neglected the constituency,” he said. He said that Congress gave Indiramma houses, Aarogyasri cards, Polytechnic college, tribal residential colleges and junior colleges and funds and loans to Dwacra groups whereas the TRS government has cheated the people of Dubbak.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .