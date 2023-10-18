Vote for Congress will keep Palamuru Rangareddy project incomplete: CM KCR

Nearly 90 percent of work on the project was completed and it would be fully operationalised within the next two to three months, heralding a golden era in the history of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aadressing the "Praja Ashirvada Sabha" meeting at Jadcherla on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Holding Opposition parties responsible for the delay in completion of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) as they had filed false cases in courts, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said a vote for such parties would only shelve the project forever. He pointed out that nearly 90 percent of work on the project was completed and it would be fully operationalised within the next two to three months, heralding a golden era in the history of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Addressing the “Praja Ashirvada Sabha” meeting at Jadcherla on Wednesday, the Chief Minister outlined his vision for a transformed Palamuru district upon completing the PRLIS. “Nearly 90 per cent works have been completed. The project is now getting all the permissions. Once the PRLIS and its components like Narlapur, Yedula, Vattem and Uddandapur reservoirs are completed, we will have abundant water, ending the drought conditions of Palamuru forever,” he said.

The BRS chief targeted Congress leaders for proposing to draw water from the Jurala project before construction of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. He ridiculed the proposals, pointing out that if implemented, Telangana could only draw 9 TMC which was not adequate to address the needs of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

“Successive Chief Ministers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh made Jurala as a source to cheat people of Telangana. But we opted for Srisailam project as a source, considering Telangana’s share in the project. Even today the useless Congress leaders are arguing to take water from Jurala,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

He lashed out at the rulers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh especially the Congress leadership for neglecting the district and focusing only on laying foundation stones in a bid to mislead the people of Telangana. He reminded that a small mistake made in 1956, led to 60 years of suffering for people of Telangana and urged people not to repeat the mistake by voting for the Congress in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Rubbishing the Congress party’s claims of delivering Telangana State, Chandrashekhar Rao asserted that Telangana was not given by anyone, but was taken back by the people due to their collective fight. The Congress party was to be blamed for all the sorrows of the people of Telangana, he said.

Stating that nowhere in India or the world did an initiative like Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers exist, the Chief Minister said the grand old party (Congress) never imagined it even in their dreams. He said after the BRS returned to power, the Rythu Bandhu amount would be enhanced gradually from Rs 10,000 per acre per annum to Rs 16,000 per acre per annum in a phased manner. Under Dalit Bandhu, the State government provides financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families to start their own business.

“But if the Congress is voted to power in the State, the party will discontinue ongoing schemes including Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and even uninterrupted power supply to farmers,” he said. He pointed out that before coming to power in Karnataka, the Congress had promised it would ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for 20 hours to farmers, but had now declared that it would be able to supply power for only five hours.

When Chandrashekhar Rao asked the gathering whether they wanted the Congress party that was ready to supply only three hours of power for agriculture, he received a firm “No” from people. He urged the people to re-elect BRS candidate Dr C Laxma Reddy once again and assured to fulfill all the needs of Jadcherla constituency, apart from developing Jadcherla as an industrial and IT hub. He assured that the pending compensation to the people displaced under Uddandapur reservoir would be cleared immediately after the Assembly polls.