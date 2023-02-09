| Vpg Make It To Quarters Of Svk Memorial Basketball Tournament

VPG makes it to quarters of SVK Memorial Basketball tournament

Victory Play Ground (VPG) entered the quarterfinals defeating Air Force Academy 93-73

Hyderabad: Victory Play Ground (VPG) entered the quarterfinals defeating Air Force Academy 93-73 at the 4th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at the YMCA Secunderabad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, riding on Harsha’s 23 and Samuel Gali’s 17 points, YMCA Secunderabad thrashed NPA Shivrampally 69-44 to make it to the last four. In the women’s category, N8 eased past St Pious 56-48.

Results: YMCA Secunderabad 69 (Harsha 23, Samuel Gali 17, Rohan 10, Vamshi 10) bt NPA Shivrampally 44 (Sudarshan 16, Rahul 9, Bharat 6); Victory Play Ground 93 (Shiva 19, Ganesh Patil 18, Amruth Raj 17) bt Air Force Academy 73 (Shubham Rishi 34, Chandan 17, Harsh Rajan 10); Women: N8 56 (Khushboo 8, Hiba 7, Rachana 22, Ojasvi 7) bt St Pious 48 (Mounika 28, Mrunalini 12).