VRO system will be restored, says Ponguleti

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 10:18 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday assured that his government would restore the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system, which was scrapped by the previous BRS government.

Speaking after releasing the new Revenue Association diary, the Minister said a committee had been appointed to examine issues pertaining to the revenue department and a decision to restore the old VRO system would be taken according to the recommendation of the committee. The VRO plays an important role in running the revenue department, hence the old VRO system would be restored, he said.

The revenue department was fragmented by the previous government and the VRO system was deliberately abolished, he alleged. Stating that a lot of irregularities took place through the Dharani portal, he said all the land records would be restored without alienating one yard of government land.

Telangana Village Revenue Officers Association president Vanga Ravinder Reddy spoke.