Waiting to play in front of home crowd: Manolo Marquez

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 12:10 AM, Thu - 20 October 22

Coach Manolo Marquez (centre) is confident of another good season.

Hyderabad: The reigning champions of the Indian Super League (ISL) Hyderabad Football Club are eager to play in front of the home crowd after a long gap, said their coach Manolo Marquez.

With Covid-19 pandemic forcing the last two seasons behind closed doors, Hyderabad fans missed their favourite team in action. However, with life returning to normalcy, the gates were open to the public in the new season. Though Hyderabad were to open their campaign against Mumbai City FC in Hyderabad, they were forced to play it in Pune. They will now return to their home turn at the Gachibowli Stadium when they take on Bengaluru FC this Saturday.

Speaking on playing their home match, coach Marquez said, “We have been eagerly waiting to play in front of home crowds. We were in a bubble because of the pandemic and now we are here. If we could score full points against the tough opponents Bengaluru in front of the home crowd that would be fantastic.”

Hyderabad FC’s star player and the winner of the golden boot award Bartholomew Ogbeche also said they were eager to play here in Hyderabad. “Football is nothing without the crowd. Two years is a long period. We have been playing behind closed doors. Now that the crowd is allowed, we are eager to do well,” he said.

Hyderabad drew their opening encounter against Mumbai City FC and pocketed full points against North East United with a 3-0 win in their second game. Speaking on the next challenge, Marquez said, “The start to the season was ok. It is good that we won the second match against North-East. It should be a good game against Bengaluru. They have strong players.”

Entering the season as defending champions, the expectations on the team are high. But the coach is not worried about the tag. “I don’t want to debate on the expectations for this season being the defending champions. The priority is to play consistently well and win the Cup again. I hope the continuity in the composition of our team is a huge advantage for us,” he said.

Ogbeche, the ISL’s top goal-scorer, is confident of another good season. “I don’t chase any awards. Well, if I happen to be the top-scorer again and the team wins the trophy again, that should be great. But the goal is to work hard and take one day at a time. We love to play consistently throughout the season,” he added. Meanwhile, captain Joao Victor said that the team would be motivated to win the cup again and being defending champions doesn’t put them under any extra pressure.