Coach factory: Kishan Reddy asked to take oath at Bhadrakali temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:33 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hanamkonda: Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has demanded that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy take oath at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal to tell the facts related to the coach factory promised to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, he condemned the comments of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on setting up of Rail Coach Factory at Kazipet. “The BRS party along with the like-minded parties and associations will fight for setting up the coach factory in phase manner,” he made it clear.

Criticising the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for his failure to get the coach factory, Vinay Bhaskar said, “Kishan Reddy is not fit to be a Union Minister. He does not have the guts and courage to oppose the Centre which working against the interests of the Telangana,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP was spreading lies about coach factory, the MLA asked Kishan Reddy to come to Bhadrakali temple to tell the truth on the coach factory by taking oath on the goddess. “They earlier said that setting up of Bayyaram steel factory was not possible. Now, they are saying that there were not thinking of setting up of coach factory,” he said.

MP Dayakar said that the BJP government was making a mockery of the Constitution by going against the promises made to Telangana. Former MP A Seetaram Naik said that the State government had indeed allotted nearly 340 acres of the land for Tribal University near Mulugu town, but the Centre had failed to set up it. KUDA Chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Dr Bollikonda Virender and others were present.