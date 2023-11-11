Warangal: Dissent continues in Congress as rebels challenge official nominees

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Warangal: Dissent within the Congress party is intensifying with aspirants who failed to secure party tickets in various constituencies of the erstwhile Warangal district filing nominations as rebel candidates.

Party insiders reveal that the root cause of the rebellion was the faulty selection of candidates by the party high command, who are accused of ignoring party loyalty in favour of newcomers. Disgruntled aspirants, who claim to have dedicated years to the party, expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership's decisions and have gone as far as demanding a reconsideration of their names.

Efforts by the Congress leadership to quell the dissent have included sending national leaders, including KC Venugopal, to address the disgruntled members. However, a significant faction remains unyielding in their dissatisfaction. TPCC spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud filed nominations as a rebel candidate against Mamidala Yashaswini, the officially announced Congress candidate in the Palakurthy constituency.

Dornakal constituency has three contenders from the Congress, with Jatothu Ramchander Naik as the official candidate. However, Malotu Nehru Naik and Bhupal Naik have defied party lines and filed nominations as rebel candidates.

Mahabubabad constituency remains unsettled as the Congress, backing Bhukya Murali Naik, faces rebellion from Nunavat Radha, president of the Mahbubabad District Congress Women’s Wing, and Guduru sarpanch Nunavat Ramesh, both filing nominations independently.

In Warangal West Constituency, Naini Rajender Reddy, president of Hanamkonda DCC, has received the party’s backing, while former DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy has chosen to contest as a rebel candidate, even attempting to secure the B Form from the All India Forward Bloc.

Parkal constituency is not immune to the turmoil, with reports suggesting that Revuri Prakash Reddy, purportedly not a Congress member, being named the official candidate, leading to Chimmani Devaraju of Atmakuru filing a rebel nomination.

Wardhannapet witnesses another internal strife, with KR Nagaraju, a new entrant, announced as the party’s candidate. However, former MP Sirisilla Rajaiah is has raised the flag of rebellion, nominating a professor on his behalf.