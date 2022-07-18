Warangal: KU VC launches free coaching for govt job aspirants at campus

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:04 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Warangal: Kakatiya University VC Prof Thatikonda Ramesh has formally launched the free coaching classes for the government job aspirants at a programme held at the seminar hall in the Department of Physics on the campus here on Monday. Addressing the students on the occasion, the VC said that they had roped in expert faculty members for the benefit of the job seekers and exhorted them to utilise this wonderful opportunity to crack the jobs in the competitive exams being held by the State government.

“We are also ensuring availability of the good books in the main library,” he said, and called on them to study with dedication. Registrar Prof Byru Venkatram Reddy has asked the students to continue the tempo and seriousness till the end of the coaching to secure the jobs. “Everyone must attend the classes without fail,” he said.

Competitive Examinations Cell, Director, Dr T Nagaiah said that the coaching would be conducted for three months, and added that more than 800 students had enrolled for the coaching classes. The varsity has launched this coaching following the directions of the State government. Controller of Examinations Prof Malla Reddy, Prof Ramachandram, Prof Venkateshwarlu, Prof Brahmeshwari, Dr Sabitha Jyotsnam Dr Sujataha, Dr Vasudeva Reddy, Dr Madhukar , Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Bhaskar, Dr Sridhar Kumar Lodh, Dr Sucharitha Paul, and others were present.