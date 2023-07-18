Warangal: Moderate to heavy rainfall brings joy to farmers

07:25 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Warangal: In a welcome turn of events, the erstwhile Warangal district experienced a significant increase in rainfall, offering hope to farmers and rejuvenating the agricultural prospects of the region. The highest recorded rainfall of 98.4 mm was reported in Kannaigudem, located in the Mulugu district, within a 24-hour period from Monday 8:30 am to Tuesday 8:30 am.

While the heavy downpour was concentrated in isolated areas such as Hanamkonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, other parts of the erstwhile Warangal district also received light to moderate rainfall. This heavy rain is expected to provide much-needed relief to the farming community and enable them to prepare their fields for tilling and the subsequent transplantation of paddy.

This development is particularly significant given the deficit rainfall recorded in the erstwhile district except for Jangaon until July 12. This rainfall has provided a glimmer of hope and renewed enthusiasm among the farming community.