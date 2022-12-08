| Warangal Ramchander Jatooh Gets Phd In Engineering From Ku

He did his research under the supervision of Prof T Srinivasulu, ECE department, Kakatiya University engineering college, Warangal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Ramchander Jatooth.

Warangal: A research scholar in the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya University, Ramchander Jatooth was awarded the PhD degree by the varsity.

He submitted his thesis titled “Novel energy mac protocols to improve the performance of wbans operations”. He did his research under the supervision of Prof T Srinivasulu, Department Of Electronics and Communications Engineering, Kakatiya University engineering college, Warangal. Ramchander is a native of Hanamkonda.