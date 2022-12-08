Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
Warangal: Ramchander Jatooh gets PhD in Engineering from KU
Ramchander Jatooth.

Warangal: A research scholar in the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya University, Ramchander Jatooth was awarded the PhD degree by the varsity.

He submitted his thesis titled “Novel energy mac protocols to improve the performance of wbans operations”. He did his research under the supervision of Prof T Srinivasulu, Department Of Electronics and Communications Engineering, Kakatiya University engineering college, Warangal. Ramchander is a native of Hanamkonda.

 

