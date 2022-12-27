Warangal: Re-installation ceremony of Parvathagiri Shiva temple on Jan 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

File Photo of Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Re-installation ceremony of the 700-year-old Parvathala Shivalayam (temple) will be conducted on January 26, 2023 at Parvathagiri mandal centre in the district, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Stating that the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ will be performed from January 26 to 28 as a part of the re-installation ceremony, he called upon devotees to participate in the programme in large numbers.

Speaking after inspecting the works of the re-installation on Tuesday, he said, “To revive the Telangana culture and traditions, the Parvathala Shiva temple located on the local hillock will be reinstalled. The temple was built during the Kakatiyas’ rule,” he said, adding that he would inaugurate the re-installed temple.

People from Jangaon, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts are expected to attend the three-day fete. Devotees were asked to come with Pooja materials to anoint Lord Shiva. Prior to this, the minister unveiled a pamphlet related to the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ programme.