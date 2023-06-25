Warangal: Satyavati Rathod to release Rs 20 crore for development of Parkal constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development works in the presence of Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday.

Warangal: Boosting the road network in the Sangem mandal Parkal Constituency, Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development works in the presence of Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday.

“I am pleased to announce that today we have initiated development works amounting to Rs 15 crore. I will soon sanction an additional Rs 20 crore to facilitate the development of more roads in this constituency,” the Minister said, also emphasizing the State government’s commitment to progress.

The Minister, who praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s administration for its relentless efforts in constructing roads connecting Mandal centres and expanding single-lane roads into double-lane roads, spanning from Mandal centres to the district centre in every district, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a BT road from Chintapalli to VRN Thanda in Sangem Mandal.

She also inaugurated CC roads recently built at Pallaruguda, Mondrai and Mummidivaram villages apart from laying the foundation stone for the Gram Panchayat building in Mummidivaram village and for a BT road from Mummidivaram to VRN Thanda.

