Warangal: Task Force seize Rs 8.20 lakh worth Gutka, three arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Warangal: Task Force sleuths intercepted a car at Panthini village on Thursday and seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 8.20 lakh and Rs 1.17 lakh in cash after arrest of Md Akbar and Md Ikramuddin. Police also arrested Beeravelli Srikanth, a kirana shop owner in Panthini village for purchasing the Gutka from the accused persons and selling it to consumers.

The arrested were handed over to local police for prosecution, said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad here on Thursday. “On interrogation, it came to light that Akbar and Ikramuddin went to Bidar of Karnataka and purchased the tobacco products. They have been selling the same at high prices to Beeravelli Srikanth,” he said.

It is said that two cases were already registered against Md Akbar, one each at Hasanparthy and Kakatiya University Campus police stations.