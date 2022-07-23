Warangal: Two killed, one injured in building collapse

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Warangal: In a tragic incident, two persons have died and one more injured when an old building collapsed at Mandi Bazar under Inthezargunj police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday. It is said that the incident had happened as the old building got weakened due to damages to the internal structure due to corrosion and other reasons due to rain on Friday and incessant rains five days ago. The deceased were Tipparapu Pydi (60) of Reballe village of Duggondi mandal, Md Firoze (22), son of Saleema alias Sammakka. Pydi was working as a watchman at an adjacent building, while Firoze and Saleema were also staying there in a hut behind the old building. Pydi and Saleema were said to be in a live-in relationship.

Though Firoze had been living at Matedu village of Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district, he came to his mother’s place as his marriage alliance was finalized recently and the engagement is scheduled for Sunday. Injured Saleema (Sammakka) was shifted to MGM Hospital by the police for treatment, and her condition is said to be out of danger. After learning about the incident, local MLA Nannapuneni Narender visited the place and inquired about the incident with the locals. This old building used to house a bakery and a sweet house. Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar, and GWMC officials from the planning department visited the spot. When contacted, GWMC City Planner Banothu Venkanna said that they had already served notices to the owners of the building and ensured that the shops were vacated recently.

“The owners were planning to demolish it. Meanwhile, this tragic incident happened. Pydi and Saleema returned to their hut just three days ago,” he said. He also said that they had identified several other structures in dilapidated condition and served notices to the owners. Meanwhile, Panchayat raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has visited the spot and the hospital.