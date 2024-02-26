Watch: Comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious take on eating healthy

Recently, his video titled 'After Healthy Food' went viral on social media with even celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing it on their profile.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 26 February 2024, 06:49 PM

Recently, his video titled 'After Healthy Food' went viral on social media with even celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing it on their profile.

In the video, after drinking almond milk coffee for two days, he tells the waiter, “One coffee with full cream and full fat milk. No almond or oat milk and add white processed sugar no jaggery, maple syrup or any ‘backchodi’ sugar (sic).”

After eating millet noodles once, his next order to the waiter was, “One Veg Manchuria with maida noodles. Add ajinomoto on the side along with red colour. Put edible colour or even water colour but the noodles should be red (sic).” After drinking green tea, Gaurav specifically asks for “brown colour chai”.

Gaurav swears to not eat any farm food but only factory and processed food in his hilarious take on people eating healthy food these days. The video has comments such as “This is the Joey energy I’m entering March with,” from the official page of Netflix, and “Other bakchodi sugar (laughing emojis),” from digital creator Kusha Kapila. “I HEAR UUUUU (sic),” choreographer Farah Khan commented.

“I guess I watched this reel more than 100 times and I am still laughing as if watched it for the first time,” commented an Instagram user.

The video has 18.2 million views on Instagram.

Watch the complete video here:

