Watch: Family of tigers returns to Adilabad after three months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Adilabad: The sighting of a tigress and its three cubs on a road near Pippalkot village in Bheempur mandal triggered panic in the area on Thursday night.

The driver of a tipper lorry engaged in the construction of a reservoir, a part of the Chanaka-Korata inter-state irrigation project, recorded a video of the tigress and cubs crossing the road near the site of the reservoir on Thursday night. The video clip went viral on social media on Friday.

Rural folks on edge

Meanwhile, residents of Thamsi (K), Gollaghat, Pippalkot, Nippani, Gunjala, Arli (T), Dhanora, Gubidi, Karanji and some other villages in Bheempur mandal are on the edge following the sighting. They requested forest officials to take measures to divert the tigers into the wild.

Thamsi Forest Range Officer Gulab Singh along with Forest Section Officer Ahmed Khan and forest beat officers inspected the spot and recorded pug marks. He said animal trackers were deployed, besides installing 10 night vision CCTV camera traps. Steps were being taken to provide safe passage to the tigress and her cubs, he said.

Officials said the tigress and cubs belonging to Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra had drifted towards Telangana by crossing the Penganga river. The family had earlier strayed into the forests of Adilabad in the first week of November last year and returned to the reserve on November 30.

