WATCH: Fire breaks out in tyre warehouse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a four wheeler tyre warehouse at Afzalgunj on Wednesday.

According to Fire officials, the blaze started around 11.30 am in the warehouse located behind the Afzalgunj bus station. On information, a fire tender from the Gowliguda fire station rushed to the spot and started the fire fighting operation.

The firemen are continuing the operation with one more fire tender being rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

Officials suspect that some person might have thrown a lighted cigarette butt in the open compound where tyres are stored resulting in the fire mishap.

